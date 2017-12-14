300 feted at Food For The Poor Christmas party

MORE than 300 children were feted on Saturday when Food for the Poor (FFTP) Guyana Inc. hosted its annual Christmas party for children at its headquarters in which they were treated to goodies and toys.

Children turned up in their best outfits at the event with their parents and were accommodated under tents where they had plenty to eat and drink while being entertained after which they participated in fun games such as ‘musical chairs’ and a lively modelling competition for both boys and girls.

The winners were given special treats in the form of extra toys in addition to a bag which was filled with goodies and varying toys.

FFTP Committee Manager, Natasha Baburam told the Guyana Chronicle that they catered for 250 children from several communities but more showed up and they accommodated them nevertheless.

She related that every year at Christmas they gave back to the community and would usually host a party especially for children.

FFTP Secretary to the Board of Directors, Paulette Charles who was present to witness the sharing of the gifts said she was pleased to see the smiles on the faces of the children who came from as far as Sophia.

She said it was indeed a joy to give back to the community since they were aware that many children were not privileged at this time of the year and they wanted to ensure they got something to take home.

Charles added that the neediest children were selected to benefit from the exercise and they were happy to accommodate them.

Also present was the FFTP’s Chief Executive Officer, Kent Vincent who ensured that all the children were well looked after.

Several children, with their toys firmly in hand, told the Guyana Chronicle that they were pleased with their presents and would share with their siblings at Christmas.