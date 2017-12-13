Suspect held over illegal aircraft

A PRIME suspect who allegedly fled the jurisdiction while he was being sought for questioning in relation to an illegal aircraft found at Santa Fe, North Rupununi, Region Nine on August 13 is now in police custody.

He was handed over to police in the presence of his attorney.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said the man is in the custody of a team of detectives led by a senior officer who travelled to Lethem two days ago to receive him.

The suspect, who is a businessman and resides at Tabatinga, Lethem, will be brought to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown for further questioning.

The Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft was found by the security forces in the Rupununi on August 13.

No one has come forward to claim ownership of the aircraft, and to date, the Brazilian companies with which its registration is affiliated have not reported it as stolen.

The twin-engine aircraft is tied to an investment bank in neighbouring Brazil. The financial institution, Banco Bradesco, facilitated the sale of the aircraft between its owners, a Rio-based company and another private entity.

The bank is listed by the Brazilian authorities as the owner, since the process of transfer of ownership is ongoing.

The aircraft was found near Santa Fe in the North Rupununi on a recently cleared illegal runway.