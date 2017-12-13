Sex worker disarms robber, suspect in police custody

A 24-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly robbing two male sex workers Tuesday night of their motorcycle and cell phones.

Police said four armed suspects attacked the sex workers and a scuffle ensued resulting in the one of the bandits being successfully disarmed of his .32 pistol with five matching live rounds.

Reports indicate that at around 21:15 hrs the sex workers were seated on their motorcycle at the corner of Croal Street and Orange Walk when they were suddenly pounced on by four armed males who arrived in a motorcar.

The sex workers were relieved of their valuables and the men escaped, however, one of the sex workers valiantly attempted to restrain one of the men from escaping; he was pursued by the police who promptly responded. The suspect was then arrested on Camp Street with the victims’ motorcycle. He was positively identified by the victims and is cooperating with investigators as police continue the hunt for the other suspects.