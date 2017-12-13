Nearly 4000 to train under HEYS Programme

BY the time the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service (HEYS) programme comes to an end in 2018, close to 4000 Hinterland and Indigenous youths would have benefited from the initiative with many becoming their own bosses and jobs-ready, Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock has said.

The Indigenous People’s Affairs Minister and his deputy, Minister Valerie Garrido-Lowe defended the agency’s budget estimates, which totals $2.2B, when they came up for consideration on Tuesday at the level of the Committee of Supply.

After close to two hours of grilling by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Members of Parliament, Minister Allicock and Minister Garrido-Lowe were successful in having the proposed estimates approved. The sums of $1,183,274 and $1,036,686 were approved in the 2018 National Budget for capital expenditure and current expenditure respectively.

The HEYS programme was inspired by President David Granger’s vision for charting a course of sustainable livelihoods for hinterland and Indigenous youths. In the 2018 National Budget, the HEYS project was catered for under the line item Amerindian Development Projects, for which $981.7M was budgeted and approved. It was noted that during the first phase of the project, 1976 hinterland and Indigenous youths benefited from the programme. In 2018, some 2000 youths are in line to benefit.

In giving a detailed breakdown of how the monies allocated under the project will be expended, Minister Allicock, in responding to Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira, noted that $6.7M has been budgeted for five programme monitors, while $2.3M has been set aside for the project coordinator, $2.3M for the assistant project coordinator, $1.9M for the administration assistant, $1.3M for 10 workshop facilitators and $9.8M for a total of 200 facilitators. Approximately $15M has been budgeted for transportation and meals under the initiative. Additionally, the sum of $420M has been budgeted to cater to the needs of the 2000 youths under the project.

In response, Teixeira questioned the ministry’s reason for catering for the project under Capital Expenditure when it contains money for wages, salaries, transportation and meals. People’s Progressive Party (PPP) front-bencher Irfaan Ali had also grilled the Indigenous People’s Affairs Minister on the decision, but on their repeat of the question, the minister maintained that it was a special project. He explained that upon completion of the two-year project in 2018, its output or success will be analyzed and a determination would be made as to if it will continue in the preceding years.

Meanwhile, under line item Buildings (Capital Expenditure) for which $140.007M was approved, Minister Allicock while responding to PPP MP Pauline Sukhai, disclosed that $94.8M will be used for the construction of a new dorm at Liliendaal, while $25.1M will be used for extension of the Indigenous People’s Affairs Ministry Head office at Thomas and Quamina streets. Approximately $28M has been budgeted for the extension of the Amerindian Hostel.

The subject minister explained that the new dorm will house hinterland students attending the Cyril Potter’s College of Education (CPCE), the Government Technical Institute (GTI) and other tertiary institutions in and around the city.

Additionally, under line item Land and water transport (Capital Expenditure), $40.3M was approved for the purchase of vehicles, boats, and engines.

Under Current Expenditure ($1,036,686), PPP Member of Parliament Yvonne Pearson queried the figures for national events which saw $210M spent in 2017, and $203M being requested in 2018. Minister Garrido-Lowe, who responded to questions for Current Expenditure, explained that there will be no Heritage pageant next year, nor will Guyana host the 2018 Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) Traditional Knowledge Meeting, hence the reduction of the figures.

Opposition MP Allister Charlie queried the money allocated for the line item ‘Other Good and Services Purchased’. In response, Minister Garrido-Lowe stated it will be utilised for consultations on the Amerindian Act and legal fees. It was announced that $15M has been budgeted for consultations pertaining to the Amerindian Act.