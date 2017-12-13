Grass cutter robbed by motorcycle bandits

A 53-year-old was robbed of his grass-cutter, valued $100,000 while he was weeding at Second Street Albertown between Light and Cummings Street.

Reports indicate that while the grass cutter was weeding at the aforementioned location two men rode up on a Honda motorcycle from the eastern direction and stopped next to him. The pillion rider then attempted to pull away the weeding machine but the victim held onto it when the suspect whipped out a gun and pointed it at him.

The grass cutter then surrendered the weeding machine and the robbers escaped on the motorcycle. The matter was reported to the police as investigations continue.