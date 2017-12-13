Edghill will lose pay, allowances

Clerk of the National Assembly has written to Opposition Member of Parliament, Juan Edghill informing him that he will lose pay and allowances as a result of his suspension from Parliament for disobeying the Speaker on Monday.

The letter to Edghill of which Guyana Chronicle has seen a copy outlined that on Tuesday a motion pursuant to Standing Order 47 (2) caused him to be suspended from the service of the House for four consecutive sittings.

“Please note that as a result of your suspension you are not entitled to attend sittings of the National Assembly or meetings of Parliamentary committees or enter the precincts of the National Assembly until the termination of your suspension,” the to Edghill from Isaacs noted.

It added: “also during your suspension, you will not be paid salary and allowances and not be entitled to some of the other benefits of a member of the National Assembly.” Further, Isaacs told Edghill that he would not be entitled to lodge questions or submit notices of motions during his suspension.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Barton Scotland on Monday night told a news conference that it was the first time in the history of Parliament that a member has refused to withdraw from the Chamber on the orders of the Speaker. Speaking at the press conference Dr Scotland told the media that as the head of the National Assembly, “The buck stops with the Speaker”, and according to him, he acted in accordance with the Standing Orders.

He recounted that Edghill attempted to ask a question after the time allotted for the agency under review had expired. The Speaker said the procedures regarding time for consideration for each agency was discussed prior to the sitting, and it was agreed to during a meeting of the Committee of the Whole.

He said that on Monday, he indicated to Edghill that he would not allow further discussion beyond the time that was allotted, and the MP was ordered to take his seat, which he refused to do.

He said Edghill was ruled “out of order”, and he later informed the MP to take no further part in the business of the House for the remainder of the sitting. This was done in accordance with the Standing Orders of the National Assembly.

He said he directed the Sergeant-at-arms to take steps, as required, to enforce his order and he withdrew from the National Assembly while the sitting was suspended for the day.

The Speaker told the media that the Standing Orders existed before his entry into Parliament, and they have been in place for many years. He said all members of the National Assembly have agreed to abide by the Standing Orders.