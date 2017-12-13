27 per cent decrease in murders

…99 persons killed in 2017

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday disclosed that they recorded a 10% decrease in serious crimes at the end of November, 2017 relative to the same period last year.

A press release from the Force said that there was a 27% decrease in murder; an 11% increase in robberies where no instruments was used; a 16% decrease in robbery under arms where firearms were used; a 5% decrease in robbery under arms where instruments other than firearms were used a 43% increase in robbery with violence; a 47% increase in robbery with aggravation; an 11% increase in larceny from the person; a 6% decrease in rape; a 3% decrease in Burglary and a 16% decrease in Break and Enter and Larceny.

The breakdown in the categories of Murders thus for the year states that they GPF tallied 48 disorderly; 16 domestic; 14 robberies; seven executions; 12 unknown and two others bringing it to a total of 99 murders.

This year 115 illegal firearms have been seized as compared to 97 for the corresponding period last year. Statistics revealed that 66 pistols, 19 revolvers, 18 shotguns, 12 rifles were taken off the streets by the police in ‘A’ Division 51; ‘B’ Division 10; ‘C’ Division 13; ‘D’ Division eight; ‘E’ Division five; ‘F’ Division 28 and ‘G’ Division none were seized in the eight policing divisions.