Jason Abdulla takes the rap

–for dousing Freddie Kissoon with faeces

PEOPLE’S Progressive Party (PPP)’s Jason Abdulla will be spending Chritmas behind bars, after being convicted and sentenced to six months in jail for throwing faeces on newspaper columnist, Freddie Kissoon.

His two cohorts, on the other hand, former government information liaison officer, Kwame McCoy and confessed death squad member , Sean Hinds were allowed to go free.

The decision was handed down by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday at the conclusion of the trial into the matter at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrate Latchman ruled that based on a caution statement given to police by Abdulla, there was enough evidence for a conviction. She said that though Abdulla had implicated both McCoy and Hinds in committing the act, there was insufficient evidence to prove it, as the two never made any statement nor confessed.

The Magistrate further revealed that Abdulla,in his caution statement, gave a detailed account about his involvement in the assault on Kissoon.

In his statement, Abdulla gave such details as his getting into a car with Hinds, his witnessing the assault, and afterwards calling McCoy to report that the job was done. It also detailed that Hinds should be paid the $100,000 that was on offer to do the job.

Magistrate Latchman said she made her decision after considering the need to discourage the committing of such a crime, and the fact that the incident will forever be in the memory of the victim.

After the ruling was handed down by the Magistrate, Hinds and McCoy exited the courtroom immediately, while Abdulla stood transfixed, a blank stare on his face.

Reports are that on May 24, 2010 at around 19:00hrs, Kissoon had just emerged from Nigel’s Supermarket on Robb Street and had already entered his vehicle when a man walked up to him and threw the faeces in his face.

Kissoon managed to drive behind the perpetrator, who ran north along Light Street then west into North Road before jumping into a waiting white AT 192 Toyota Carina motorcar and escaped.

A soiled Kissoon tried to intercept the car, but was forced to back off to avoid a collision.

Police sources later revealed that McCoy had been identified as the alleged mastermind behind the attack on Kissoon, and that Abdulla and Hinds confessed to the crime while in custody.

Hinds had provided security services to a number of PPP personalities, while Abdulla, who also worked at the then Office of the President, was, up until his sentencing yesterday, a functionary at the PPP’s Freedom Radio, housed at the party’s headquarters on Robb Street, Georgetown.