Gunplay in East Rumveldt; shot shop owner remanded

A 33-year-old Railway Line, Kitty businessman was on Monday remanded to prison by Magistrate Judy Latchman for two illegal firearm-related charges.

Paul Chow is charged for having an unlicensed .32 pistol in his possession on November 9 at Avocado Square, East Ruimveldt.

He is also charged for having 13 live rounds of .32 ammunition in his possession without being a licensed firearm holder.

The businessman denied both charges and his attorney, Glen Hanoman pointed out that his client was robbed last year and also on the day in question.

According to the facts presented in court by Police Prosecutor, David Mansfield, on the day in question Chow was standing outside his business place at Avocado Square when a man advanced towards him armed with a gun.

The gunman demanded that Chow hand over his jewellery but the businessman refused and, is said to have pulled out a firearm from his waist. It however fell to the ground.

The robber shot Chow to the abdomen and the injured man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital. The unlicensed gun was retrieved from the crime scene and Chow was charged.

The magistrate subsequently remanded him until December 18.