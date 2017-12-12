Daring Sheriff Street car chase leads to drugs find

A 45-YEAR-OLD taxi driver, who the police say was recently busted with almost 14 pounds of cannabis in his car trunk following a daring chase by police, was on Monday remanded to prison by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Carlos Edwards of Berbice denied that on December 8, at Georgetown, he had 6,252 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question police while on mobile patrol in the Sheriff Street, Georgetown area saw the defendant driving his car and acting in a suspicious manner.

The police ordered that Edwards pull over but he sped away and subsequently crashed into another car. The ranks then apprehended Edwards and searched the car. The illicit drugs were found in a multi-colored bag in the truck.

Prosecutor Mansfield said that Edwards in a caution statement admitted to the ownership of the drugs.

The magistrate remanded him until December 18.