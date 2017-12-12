Contempt in the House

…PPP MP, disobeys Speaker

…colleagues seen assaulting policeman

IN what was another show of contempt in the National Assembly, a People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Member of Parliament (MP) on Monday refused to obey an order by Speaker Barton Scotland, dragging the House into its worst crisis yet where police guards were summoned to the chambers.

The MP-Juan Edghill during the consideration of the 2018 budget estimates showed open disrespect to the House by refusing to take his seat at the expiration of the two-hour time limit that was set for the examination of the provisions for the Ministry of the Presidency, and insisted that more time was needed while arguing that he must continue to speak.

Earlier Speaker Scotland had circulated the schedule for the examination of the estimates, between 10 am-10pm of each sitting for five days, and told the House that no further time would be allowed at the expiration of the time allotted for each agency. The House had approved the schedule and it was the violation of the time restriction by Edghill that led to the Speaker ruling him out of order.

Edghill then tried to shout down the Speaker and in what was seen as open contempt of the ruling, he bellowed that he would neither sit nor leave the chambers. It was that behaviour that resulted in the fracas that led the Speaker to suspend the sitting and exited the chambers.

Monday’s actions by the opposition came in the wake of the infamous November 2, 2017 disruption, when the PPP unsuccessfully tried to shut down the traditional annual address to Parliament by President David Granger.

It should be noted that last Thursday, at the seventh meeting of the Business Sub-Committee of the Committee of Supply, a gathering of government, opposition and parliamentary officers, including the Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs, met to consider the allocation of time for the consideration of Estimates of Expenditure for 2018 by the said Committee of Supply this week.

The sub-committee considered a proposed draft schedule which was circulated by Isaacs, and also considered and agreed that a maximum of five days be allotted for the

consideration of the Estimates. However, the sub-committee was unable to reach a consensus with respect to the allocation of time for the Ministries of the Presidency, Natural Resources, Public Infrastructure, and Public Security, as well as Regions One to 10. The Speaker in the minutes of the meeting said, “The Sub-Committee, after a lengthy

discussion, agreed that the time to be allocated for the consideration of the estimates of the aforementioned five agencies should be referred to the Committee of Supply for decision.”

The Opposition contends that the two hours allocated to the House for the deliberations was insufficient. It was Edghill’s objection, and the manner to which he objected that resulted in the speaker deeming him “out of order”

“Mr Chairman, I noticed that you are putting the question without allowing any questions on this side on the capital…Mr Speaker my question is under line item …” said Edghill, before he was interrupted by the Speaker who said, “Honourable Member, under the question that is being put we are allowed for each agency a specific time. What that meant was that when that time is reached I would put the question. We cannot have it both ways…we cannot make an agreement, accept the time” and don’t follow through. He then asked Edghill to take his seat as he proceeded to put the question to the House for agencies under the Ministry of the Presidency to stand as part of the budget.

“Sir could I be heard for one moment,” asked Edghill to which the Speaker replied, “I am not entertaining questions.” Edghill, notwithstanding, continued to speak. He told Dr Scotland, that there are four additional programmes added under the Ministry of the Presidency that was not there last year. “So we are not going to be allowed scrutiny in the House Sir? asked Edghill as he continued: “Mr Speaker, I have a response to this…I don’t like.” But before Edghill could go further, the Speaker said, “Honourable Edghill, you are out of order”

“How am I out of order Sir, as a matter of principle I stand here out of order because if we have four additional programmes added to the Ministry of the Presidency and the same two hours that was given last year was given this year with four additional programmes, it means the government don’t want scrutiny!” he shouted with much support from his colleagues.

In response, Dr Scotland said, “Honourable Member, I must order you to leave this House and take no further part in the business.”

It was the Speaker’s order that further riled up Edghill. He refused to leave the Chambers, forcing the Speaker to instruct the Sergeant-at-arms to remove him from the House. “I will not leave this chair,” yelled Edghill, a former junior Minister of Finance. “Come and put me out…I am not moving I am an elected member of this House called to scrutinise this budget …” declared Edghill.

“Call the police to put me out,” said Edghill as the Sergeant-at-arms attempted to escort him out of the House. Subsequently, two officers clad in khaki uniforms entered the House and attempted to have Edghill removed. He, along with his colleagues, told the police officers that he will not be moved and it is against the law for them to remove him. The two officers then left the Chambers.

Shortly thereafter, six officers clad in blue uniforms arrived in the Chambers and sought to penetrate the human cordon comprising mostly women who burst out into singing several songs of unity. In their attempt to get to Edghill, a scuffle ensued resulting in screams emanating from MP Manickchand. “You are hurting me! You are hurting me.” At that time, PPP, MP Neil Kumar began screaming “rape, rape, the police raping women in the Parliament!” a clear attempt to mislead the populace. After they were unsuccessful, the police officers exited the Parliament Chambers.

Edghill for his part maintained that he will not remove from his position until 22:00h when the sitting was expected to conclude on Monday.

Meanwhile, shortly after the scuffle between the police and the MPs, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo arrived in Parliament. He told reporters that the Speaker should be held “personally responsible” for that which transpired between the Opposition MPs and the police.

“Members of Parliament are assaulted in the Chambers of this House. This is not going to go down easily…this is unprecedented. I think this is all carefully worked out,” said the former President who suggested a sinister plot by the government. He called for an apology to all of his party’s MPs by the Speaker and called on President Granger to order a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into Monday’s incident.

Jagdeo then met with the Speaker privately for approximately one hour after which, he reported that there was no compromise and he and his parliamentarians will sit in the dark chamber until the scheduled close of day. “I suggested to the speaker that we should from his Chamber, or, if he wishes have another MP adjourn this session until tomorrow so that we can diffuse this entire situation,” he said, while noting that the opposition’s frustration was with the government’s seeming refusal to answer questions.

“The speaker is insisting that Edghill leaves and I told him that the issue is gone beyond his ruling…the subsequent actions of agents of the parliament have led to police coming here…so it is not a straight forward issue of a breach of the standing order any longer,” noted Jagdeo.

The Speaker did not agree to the adjournment, he stated.