Broomes flays PPP for trivialising rape

By Lisa Hamilton

THE mayhem which erupted during Guyana’s 79th Sitting of Parliament resulting in members of the opposition shouting ‘rape’, despite the absence of any form of sexual activity, is disrespectful to women, says Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes.

Broomes made these comments in reference to Day 1 of the Consideration of Estimates of Budget 2018, during which Member of Parliament (MP), Bishop Juan Edghill, refused to be removed from the building despite an order from the Speaker, Dr Barton Scotland.

The matter escalated to the point whereby the police were summoned to remove Edghill, but were unsuccessful after other opposition members formed a human shield around him, resulting in a scuffle between the members and the law enforcement officers.

During the clash, both male and female members of the opposition could be heard shouting ‘rape’ quite a number of times as several police officers attempted to break through their arm-locked barrier to remove Edghill from the premises. Thereafter, as the opposition held their ground within the parliament chambers, Broomes expressed to the media her level of disappointment with regards to what had transpired.

“I have had personal encounters with persons who were raped. It’s a real hard thing and rape is not a joke, something to be mocked at,” the minister said. “Regardless of what has happened, I sat there and male and female members of Parliament shouted ‘rape, rape, rape’ as if rape is a joke!”

“Where are we really going as women? Where are we? Rape is a serious problem. Just day before yesterday…was Human Rights Day and you’re talking about ending violence against women and to come in the Parliament today and throw down yourself and people shouting rape. I am really hurt by that,” Broomes said.

Broomes told the media “Who feels it knows it” and that the opposition’s false cry of rape was disrespectful to women who have been actually raped. “We have women feeling that pain out there, we have a child before the court, we have a woman before the court somewhere in this country right now who was really raped,” the minister indicated.

She then questioned, “As members of Parliament, as former ministers of government, ‘rape’ is the word? You’re just showing us women in this country that women’s problem and violence against women is not serious for you, because you’re taking it to make it fun.” She then concluded: “Today, I’m the voice for those women who were raped around the world and in Guyana. And I want to be that voice to say, today, in this parliament, that rape is a serious word. Rape kills the lives of women and boys…even those persons who yelled it as a mockery, I feel your pain and I’m going to continue to raise my voice against violence against women.”