56 months for stealing women’s cell phone

A 27-year-old man was Monday sentenced to 56 months in jail by Magistrate Judy Latchman for stealing a woman’s cellphone.

Junior Allen admitted that on December 8 at Waterloo Street, Georgetown he stole a $35,000 cellphone from Ester Vanfield, with the use of personal violence.

According to reports the victim is a security guard and on the day in question she was on duty. She saw what Allen did and attempted to stop the theft. However the accused dealt the woman several cuffs to her head before escaping.

Other security guards came to the woman’s rescue and apprehended him.

Allen disclosed to the court that he was charged and convicted last year on a break and enter with larceny charge. This prompted the magistrate to impose the 56-month sentence on Allen.