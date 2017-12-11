Young motorcyclist killed in accident

A motorcyclist died instantly while his pillion rider remains critical following a collision with a motorcar at Main and Lad Lane, New Amsterdam, Berbice in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Dead is Gavin Simeon Crandon called “Paddy”, 29, a carpenter, of Lot 93 Angoy’s Avenue.

Seriously injured is Harold Williamson Junior known as “Picky”, 15, also of Angoy’s Avenue, a squatting area on the eastern fringe of the New Amsterdam township.

Eyewitness Linslay London related to the Guyana Chronicle that the accident occurred around 01:00 hrs moments after he had parked his car along Main Road, in the vicinity of Pitt Street and had stepped out to view passersby.

He said there were two speeding motorcyclists and pillion riders, none of whom were wearing helmets. The cyclists were riding along the eastern carriageway going into the southern direction.

However, as they proceeded with increased speed one behind the other, a white Carina motor car PSS1890, being driven by an off-duty policeman who was moonlighting as a taxi driver, was proceeding in the opposite direction. As the driver turned to enter Lad Lane, Crandon, who was riding motorcycle CJ735, collided head on with the car and was flung into the air before landing on the bonnet of the car.

His teenage pillion rider sustained injuries to his neck, back and other parts of his body.

The injured were taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital, where Crandon was pronounced dead on arrival while Williamson was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he remains a patient in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to Marissa Henry, wife of the now deceased Crandon, she and her mother-in-law, Marlyn Alexander called “Daphne” were asleep when they were awakened and informed of the accident.

After they visited the New Amsterdam Hospital, they were informed of their loved one’s death.

The young woman said the death of the father of her two children Melvin, four, and Mohamed, one, is a severe blow since he was the main breadwinner of her family.

Williamson lives a few houses away from Crandon. His sister, Nadine Williamson said her youngest brother, who will be celebrating his 16th birthday on December 29, met the accident mere minutes after leaving home.

According to her, Crandon had asked her brother to go with him to a party, and they left shortly after informing their parents Ramwattie and Harold Williamson Snr, who were at the time preparing to retire to bed.

Investigations are continuing.