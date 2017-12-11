Three dead in Mahaicony smash-up

THE driver of a motorcar and two passengers who were on an outing with friends died in an accident at Perseverance, Mahaicony, on Sunday night.

The driver, Buxton resident Stephen Phillips, 27, known to his friends as “Mal” and front seat passenger, Abbeana Hubbard, 21, of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, succumbed to injuries they sustained after their car crashed into a tree, located at the centre of the roadway.

Two other persons were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in critical condition but one succumbed while receiving medical attention.

That person has been identified as Guyana Defence Force soldier, Afesh Harris.

Reports are that sometime after 20:00hrs on Sunday night, the driver of the car may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The occupants of the car were apparently returning from an outing on the lower East Coast Demerara when the accident occurred.

Phillips, a father of one was a close friend of the late Cleon Perreira, a biker who died in an accident at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, last August.

The police are investigating the accident.