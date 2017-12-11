Solider killed in accident

GUYANA Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal Marvin Dodson, 29, has died after he was struck down by a speeding minibus in front of a popular nightclub at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, an intoxicated driver was driving his minibus south along the eastern carriageway allegedly at a fast rate when he collided with the victim who was at the time standing at the side of the eastern carriageway with his colleagues. The accident occurred around 03:10hrs.

Dodson, of Cross Street, Alexander Village, was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital but was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, the driver of the minibus BTT 8922 was identified as a 31-year-old resident of Schoonord, WBD.

The minibus driver, who stopped a short distance from the point of impact, was allegedly accosted by a group of persons who allegedly assaulted him before he was taken into custody by the police.

An investigation by the police has revealed that his alcohol level was above the legal limit. The investigation continues.