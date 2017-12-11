Jason Abdulla jailed for faeces assault on Freddie Kissoon

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) member Jason Abdulla will be spending the Holiday Season behind bars after being convicted and sentenced to six months in jail for throwing faeces on newspaper columnist, Freddie Kissoon.

At the same time his two co-accused, former government information liaison officer Kwame McCoy and self-confessed death squad member , Sean Hinds walk away free men.

The decision was handed down by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday following the conclusion of trial into the matter at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Latchman ruled that based on caution statement given to police by Abdulla, there was enough evidence for a conviction. Although Abdulla implicated both McCoy and Hinds , there was insufficient proof since the two other accused never made any statement or confessed.

The Magistrate further revealed that Abdulla in his caution statement gave a detailed insight about his involvement on the assault against Kissoon.

The statement disclosed incidents such as Abdulla getting into a car with Hinds, him witnessing the assault and also calling McCoy to report that the job was done and $100,000 was to be payed to Hinds for the job.

Magistrate Latchman ruled after considering the need to prevent the commission of such crime and the fact the incident will forever be in the memory of the victim.

After the ruling was handed down by the Magistrate, Hinds and McCoy exited the courtroom immediately while Abdulla stood with a blank stare on his face.

Reports are that on May 24, 2010 at around 19:00hrs, Kissoon had just emerged from Nigel’s Supermarket on Robb Street and had already entered his vehicle when a man walked up to him and threw the faeces in his face.

Kissoon managed to drive behind the perpetrator, who ran north along Light Street then west into North Road before jumping into a waiting white AT 192 Toyota Carina motorcar and escaped.

A soiled Kissoon tried to intercept the car, but was forced to back off to avoid a collision.

Police sources later revealed that McCoy had been identified as the alleged mastermind behind the attack on Kissoon, and that Abdulla and Hinds confessed to the crime while in custody.

Hinds had provided security services to a number of PPP personalities, while Abdulla also worked at the then Office of the President and is now a functionary at the PPP’s Freedom Radio, housed at the party’s headquarters on Robb Street, Georgetown.