Hope Peeping Tom is not selectively convenient

Dear Editor,

I REFER to captioned article “Trial by social media”, via columnist Peeping Tom, as in December 8, 2017 Kaieteur News.

I am on record via a letter to the editor of Kaieteur News on November 23, 2017 that, “There should be no cover-up of this matter”, which contained therein “I am neither judge nor jury in this issue that is indeed a shocking scandal; as well as there is the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven.”

Of course, I support Peeping Tom’s contention that for a mass media circulation to publicise an unverified story from social media, is not only unfair to the educator who is at the centre of the serious allegations, but also a desecration of media professionalism.

However, what we are witnessing is a society’s total disgust and anger over one of the most abhorrent categories of criminal behaviour that has become cultural, unfortunately a way of daily life in our country – sexual violence.

I do believe that citizens are so fed up with this monstrosity, that if given a chance – they would lynch those accused of such a debauched act! But this would be wrong in the eyes of the law, since it would be taking the law into one’s hands, which is not permitted. As well as, printing an unsubstantiated story.

About social media’s role in such matters – it has given some of its users another opportunity to be dangerously mischievous, in disseminating some of the worst perversities seen thus far. In fact, the Guyana Chronicle editorial on October 14, 2017, captioned, “The dark side of social media”, dealt adequately with the issue of social media, especially its Facebook component, in fanning the ugly flames of racism in Guyana.

And this is where the Peeper comes in. It is very good that he has underlined social media’s dirty actions in this instance, since it once again highlights the dangerous and dark side of an ICT component that should be part of daily, positive and constructive networking.

But, I should enquire of the columnist as to the omission of dealing with the subject of social media in its wider context of Guyanese politics, in which its users continue to abuse another ethnic group, inclusive of its leaders, describing its members in the most derogative of terms.

I do recall in a correspondence, “Where is the logic in this contradiction”, of Guyana Chronicle on October 19, 2017, in support of the editorial named in this missive, expressing very strong condemnation of the racists and their use of social media in the odious exercise of racism.

I hope Peeping Tom is not being selectively convenient.

Regards,

Earl Hamilton