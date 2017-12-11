Hindus iron out differences over religious dates

Dear Editor,

I AM pleased to inform that the issue of Hindus celebrating religious holidays on different dates has now been resolved.

According to the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Calendar for 2018, it will be celebrating Holi, Diwali, Janma Ashtami and other religious occasions on the same dates as other Hindu organisations in Guyana, Trinidad, Suriname and North America.

Come 2018, all Hindus will be celebrating on the same dates.

Yours truly,

Pt. R. Balbadar

President, Sanatan Vaidic Dharma Pandits’ Sabha,

Region Three