Harmon spreads Christmas cheer at Bartica

THREE Miles Secondary School, Bartica, Region Seven, was enveloped with cheer, laughter and loads of smiles as Minister of State Joseph Harmon continued government’s Christmas drive for 2017 with a gift-distribution exercise that has benefited over 500 children of various communities.

The children on Sunday were entertained by songs, poems, gifts and they each received a meal. Also present were members of the disability association of Bartica, Regional Chairman Gordon Bradford and Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall.

In brief remarks, Harmon brought Christmas greetings to the people of the region on behalf of President David Granger.

“I want all of you to be happy because the President, the Cabinet, the ministers, all of us in the government cherish you and loves you and that is why I am here,” Harmon said to a roaring round of applause.

Underscoring that it is the season of caring and sharing, the minister of state advised the children to share the love and joy in helping others in need.

Expressing joy at spending time with the children of Bartica, Harmon told the gathering that whatever gift is received, it should be put to good use.

“I hope you all have a very merry Christmas and I know the new year will be a bright one for all of us; and your government has promised you that, because we are now discussing our budget and in that budget there are many good things for the people of Bartica,” Harmon told the children.

One of the Barticians, Anthony Sunesh of Four Miles Housing Scheme, said the region is fully behind President David Granger and the government on the issue of border security.

“We at Bartica fully approve of the way this government is handling the border issue and that whatever is needed to be done to secure the people in Essequibo and the entire Guyana at large, do it,” he said.

He continued: “We are not moved by persons who write in the newspapers or social media etc. and also the bonus being touted by the opposition.”

Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall thanked Cabinet ministers and the government for their continued commitment to the township.

Hundreds of children attended the Christmas cheer and over 500 gifts were shared, including to members of vulnerable communities in the Potaro region.

“For the first time we had the disability group and as a Council, region and by extension the government we need to work with the group to identify a plot of land so we can construct a building for them since this is needed,” Marshall said.

He said this is a target group that the municipality will be focusing on in the new year and support is expected from central government.

The mayor noted that the event was the first of a series of activities planned by the municipality.