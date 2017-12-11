$1B Foodmaxx opens

— creates opportunities for over 1000 jobs

THE Giftland Group has once again taken a significant stride in the local retail and wholesale industry by opening the doors to its $1 billion state-of-the-art Foodmaxx Supermarket on Sunday.

Foodmaxx is an addition to the Giftland Group existing array of integrated stores at the US$24 million Giftland Mall, Liliendaal.

The facility is located on the bottom floor of the mall and will be officially opened to the public today. It reportedly has 100 employees, but with the need for farmers, fisheries and breeders, openings for over a 1000 jobs have been created.

While members of the public will be able to browse the aisles of the expansive facility today, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, members of the private sector and other distinguished persons were given a tour of the supermarket on Sunday.

Prior to the tour, the prime minister said despite the prophecy of “doom and gloom” for the economy, there are local businessmen who have big dreams.

In recognition of the large investment, Nagamootoo lauded Beepat for being one of those businessmen willing to bank their confidence in the local economy.

The mall is new, innovative and placed Guyana on a different level of innovative businesses, the prime minister said, noting that the supermarket is a significant addition.

“Some local businesses are busy importing foreign products rather than encouraging local producers… nothing is wrong with packaging and branding local products… one day we can even have canned fish here,” said Nagamootoo, as he went on to highlight the potential that local products have for both the local and international markets.

A produce that was highlighted as a top performer was rice, which has been on the rise since Guyana acquired new markets in Cuba, Peru, Panama and Mexico.

However, in local indigenous communities which have been producing sun-dried tomatoes, as well as many farmers who produce a wide range of crops, they at times struggle to find markets for their produce.

Ironically, the prime minister pointed out that a recent visit to a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) camp revealed that the soldiers were using imported products. A decision, he said, had to be made to ensure they consume local products.

“Local is good and edible! It is a sense of who we are and that is Guyanese to the core,” the prime minister said.

Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin expressed similar sentiments, and noted that Foodmaxx will be a way to encourage consumers to consume a great percentage of local produce and products.

GREAT OPPORTUNITY

“We have been encouraging thousands of small farmers to produce more, but they need markets although they are willing… they need support,” said Gaskin, adding that Foodmaxx provides such an opportunity for farmers to have access to big markets.

Local products will be displayed, marketed and advertised to the many persons who shop at the supermarket.

“I do not believe we need to ban imported foods… we just need to encourage our people to consume what we produce…we can eat a lot more of what is produced locally,” the minister said.

In view of that, he acknowledged Beepat’s investment, adding that the supermarket was launched at a time when there has been a noticeable slowdown in the economy.

“Over the past week in the National Assembly during the 2018 budget debates, the political opposition cried about no investments; I wish they were here to see it,” he said, pointing out that the investment is long-term and would send positive signals to other investors willing to invest here.

The business minister went on to say that there was need for someone to take the lead and show there is still confidence in the economy, despite predictions of doom and gloom.

Through this investment, he said the government hopes that local investors will understand that the economy is in no danger of collapsing.

The budding oil and gas sector was also used as a signal of hope for the country, and Gaskin urged local businesses to cash in on the sector.

Beepat, who took advantage of existing opportunities, encouraged persons to apply themselves and follow their dreams.

According to him, one of his dreams came through when he opened the Giftland Mall which is now 99.5 per cent full with stores.

FRESH FOOD SPECIALIST

He said another dream of his was to launch Foodmaxx which was already labelled as the “fresh food specialist”.

The proprietor explained that although only 20 per cent of the supermarket is currently occupied, it will expand over the next 90 days.

Their intent is to stock local fishes, quality cuts of meat that are processed right at the supermarket, fruits, vegetables, Italian breads and other items.

“The Caribbean has a US$13.2B food import bill and we have full access to the market…we can lead the way and supply a major part of the bill because we have enough resources to make the country very strong,” the businessman said.

His intent is to work with farmers to make this a reality, but he noted that the disparity between the prices for local and imported products needs to be addressed.