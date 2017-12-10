Two of six NOC inmates recaptured

TWO of six juveniles who escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) at Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast, were recaptured Saturday, hours after escaping.

Reports indicate that the two who were recaptured are females, ages 15 and 16.

On the run are three males and one female. A 15-year-old of North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown, who was sentenced to two years for simple larceny; a 17- year-old of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, who was sentenced to two years for larceny; a 17-year-old of Cummings Park, Sophia, who was sentenced to two years for break and enter and larceny; and a 16-year-old female of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara, who was sentenced to one year for simple larceny.

According to sources, the three boys escaped at 18:30hrs and returned for three females at 01:30hrs. Two of them were later caught by staff from the NOC at 07:30 hrs at a house in Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo coast.

Although their movements are being monitored, officials admitted it is difficult to watch them all the time, due to a few security hiccups.

It was explained that all the detainees have a schedule that takes up most of their time but some are uncontrollable, despite strict disciplinary actions.