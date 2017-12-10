No major drug shortage at NA Hospital

CONTRARY to claims made by opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, there is no widespread shortage of drugs at the New Amsterdam Hospital when a Health Ministry team paid a visit to the Region Six health facility on Saturday.

The team comprised Health Minister Volda Lawrence, Member of Parliament John Adams and PAHO Country Representative Dr.William Adu-Krow and the visit was made in light of allegations made by Dr Mahadeo in his budget presentation.

The minister was assured by pharmacy officials that the supply of drugs is fairly good, but noted that there is a shortage of septrin (antibiotic) and a topical ointment for pain, which is due to an increase in prescription for the items.

To this end, Minister Lawrence called on administrative staff to be more vigilant and forecast usage of drugs and supplies to avoid shortages in the future.

Dr Mahadeo during his budget presentation had pointed to a region-wide shortage of drugs and non-functioning operating theatres at the New Amsterdam Hospital, as well as the non-use of a CT scan machine donated to the hospital more than a year ago.

However, during an all-day tour of the region, the health minister was able to see first-hand that all three operating theatres at the hospital were in working condition.

During the tour, media operatives were able to get verification from staff that the facilities are all in working condition. Acting Medical Superintendent Vinashri Khirodar, said one of the theatres was briefly out of commission due to a faulty light, but that has been since remedied.

Two of the three theatres are used for general surgery, while the other is used

mainly for ophthalmology operations

As for the CT scan machine, media operatives were told that the room to house the machine next to one of the theatres is currently being used by laboratory staff.

A new building is being erected to house the increase in demand for the lab services.