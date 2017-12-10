–Harmon urges collective effort to fight domestic violence

MINISTER of State Mr Joseph Harmon said it best when he declared:

“We will no longer turn our backs to the horrors of domestic violence; domestic violence is no longer ‘man-and-woman story’.”

He made the impassioned declaration at a function late Saturday on the forecourt of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL)’s Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park Head Office to mark the coming to a close of the annual “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” which ends today, regarded worldwide as World Human Rights Day.

Harmon said that not only have the police been in receipt of training of how best to handle such matters, from entry level right up, but the laws as well have also been strengthened.

Noting that even the facilities at police stations have seen a marked improvment, he hastened to acknowledge that there’s a whole lot more that needs to be done.

As such, he called on all stakeholders to “come together and work, as all and sundry must recognise that domestic violence is everybody’s business.”

GNNL Chair, Ms Geeta Chandan-Edmond, on the other hand, called for stronger action in the form of empowerment and a change in the mindset towards the issue of violence against women and children.

“It is time for stronger action,” the former magistrate said, noting that measures have been taken to address the issue, among them the Domestic Violence Act.

She said that the law is an essential step in that regard, to the extent that it introduces punishment and also creates a legal protection for victims.

But by the same token, she said, the law is not the only way forward; that a change of mindset is. Chandan-Edmond recounted that as a magistrate, she’s seen victims have a change of heart and offer no evidence against the perpetrators in court. To this end, she noted that despite it being a pervasive violation, it is one of the least prosecuted.

“We are the agents of change, contributing to all aspects of development,” she noted of the woman’s role. She also spoke of adopting a multi-sectoral approach to the fight against overcoming the cycle of violence against females.

“We at the Guyana Chronicle know that we have a role in these times; we know that we have to do much more to respond to the deafening cries for help and justice,” Chandan-Edmond noted.

Also adding her voice to the discourse was Mrs Sita Nagamootoo, wife of the prime minister, Mr Moses Nagamootoo, and she told the audience that gender equality offers an opportunity for the sharing of responsibilities between partners in the home, as it helps to make decisions regarding the home and enables women to be the economic partners within the household.

She said that literacy and education are instruments of empowerment, as they both help empower women to market themselves.

Noting that there’s now a long list of prime public sector positions that are occupied by women, Mrs Nagamootoo declared:

“We are excelling! We are becoming powerful!”

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ms Simona Broomes, known far and wide as a champion of women’s causes, recounted to the audience her role as a member of the Guyana Women Miners Organisation during its infancy, while Minister within the Ministry of Health , Dr Karen Cummings, noted the role of the Public Health Ministry in the cause of women. She also commended the media for the role it has been playing in the stymieing of domestic violence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ms Maxine Graham, also gave her perspective on the issue by noting the role of the police in the fight against domestic violence. She mentioned that there are standard operating procedures which must be adhered to by ranks in addressing the issue.

During Saturday afternoon’s forum, several cultural items were on show. In addition, the gathering felt emotional as Natasha Houston, a victim of domestic violence recounted her story, one which led to her losing her arm, as well as her two young children several years ago.

Houston offered advice to women and victims of domestic violence, one which points to removing oneself from situations where the issue rears its ugly head. Her presentation was well received, as those in attendance were gratified by her story, a story on domestic violence, which has no place in the Guyanese society.