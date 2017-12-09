EU honours journalist, NGOs with human rights awards

By Lisa Hamilton

In celebration of upcoming Human Rights Day, the Delegation of the European Union (EU) bestowed Human Rights Awards to four Non-Government Organisations (NOGs) in Guyana, one in Suriname and one individual from Guyana.

The Human Rights Award Ceremony and Concert was held at the residence of EU Ambassador to Guyana and Suriname, Jernej Videti, on Thursday, December 7. Receiving the individual award was veteran Guyanese media worker, Denis Chabrol, who entered the field of radio broadcasting in 1984 at was then the Guyana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Chabrol, in 2011 advanced in his profession to establish the online news site, Demerara Waves and was the only individual recipient of the award.

The NGO’s in Guyana being awarded for their work in the arena of Human Rights were: Merundoi Incorporated, accepted by its Executive Director, Margaret Lawrence; ChildLinK, received by Patron, Ameena Gafoor; Red Thread, collected by Halima Khan and Mahila Mandalee, accepted by Saroj Rambarran. The Surinamese NGO was: Projekta, received by Riane de Haas-Bledoeg.

Delivering opening remarks, EU Ambassador, Jernej Videti, said that human rights works around the world must be action-centered in order to successfully contribute to the building of a free and democratic society.

“Declaration and statements are undoubtedly very important but should not be solely relied on to promote human rights, these statements must be followed back up by actions,” the ambassador affirmed.

Speaking on the sidelines, Videti revealed that the evening’s Human Rights Award Ceremony and Concert may not be the last of its kind. “We would like to make it a yearly event,” he responded, “Every year we’ll find a new organisation or individuals who are active in human rights and who make a change in society in what they do.”

Videti says that the EU has worked along with the awardees for many years, and, being aware of their contributions, the selection was made based on their impact on the lives of Guyanese and Surinamese.

The ambassador also spoke on his collaboration with the government and the progress of the country on the interest of human rights. “We have a very good dialogue every year with the Government of Guyana. We exchanged views and we see that there is progress in many areas,” Videti explained.

“It is important that it impacts lives but also that we work together in the global arena in the framework of the United Nations so that we can cooperate on many, many topics.” Guests at the event were treated to a reception, as well as a musical concert provided by the Clemsville Ensemble. A violin performance was also done by the Ambassador’s daughter, Celeste Videti. Human Rights Day will be commemorated on December 10 and highlights our basic rights or freedoms as human beings.