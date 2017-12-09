Bandit shot during attack on female guard

A BANDIT was shot and injured when he “choked and robbed” a female security guard at the Republic Bank training facility on Waterloo Street early Friday morning.

In a release, the police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a male suspect who allegedly choked and robbed a female security guard of her $35,000 cellular phone about 05:15hrs Friday morning whilst the victim, 35, was on duty in the compound of the Republic Bank Training Centre on Waterloo Street, Georgetown.

An investigation has revealed that shortly after the alleged commission of the crime, the victim alerted her supervisor and shortly after, security personnel of a private security company responded and based on description, the suspect was seen in close proximity to the crime scene; on being approached, he allegedly drew a cutlass and attacked an armed guard who discharged a round at him which struck him on the right lower limb.

The cellular phone has been retrieved and the victim had to seek medical attention for severe pains around the neck. The suspect, 27, who was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and discharged, having been kept for observation for a short period, has since been taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.