Mother pleads for safe return of missing daughter

THE mother of a missing 12-year-old girl is pleading for her safe return after she has been missing for over a month. Geeta Capeldeo of Block ‘X’ Cornelia Ida (C.I.), West Coast Demerara, went missing on November 4th.

Her mother Rookmin Ramdeo said her missing daughter is the youngest of her three children and the matter has been reported at the Leonora Police Station.

Neighbours said that the mother of the child has been searching relentlessly but without any success. Anyone with information on the matter can contact the mother on 647 7716 or the nearest police station.