Car kills canecutter on Anna Catherina road

A 34-YEAR-OLD father of one was killed on Anna Catherina Public Road, West Coast Demerara after a Toyota motorcar, PVV 4420, crashed into him while he was riding his bicycle Wednesday.

The person who was allegedly driving the motorcar is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Dead is Winston Domingo, called ‘Buck’, a cane harvester of Anna Catherina. Police said he was proceeding on a bicycle in the same direction of the vehicle when he was killed in the collision.

Investigations revealed that motorcar, PVV 4420, allegedly driven by a 20-year-old of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, was proceeding west along the southern driveway of the road, reportedly at a very fast rate, when its left side front collided with the rear of the victim’s bicycle.

This resulted in the cyclist crashing onto the car’s windscreen before landing on the road surface. The bicycle broke into two parts and Domingo’s leg was severed from his body and there were multiple other injuries.

He was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is currently at the Ezekiel’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination on Friday. Police said a breathalyzer test was administered to the driver but no alcohol was found in his breath.

Neighbours of the cane harvester described him as an easygoing and quiet person who was the sole bread winner for his family. His wife Dianne Domingo who was in shock at her husband’s passing said she expects police to conduct a thorough investigation in order to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“He left home saying he going and buy a drink, and what people told me that were on the road is that the car that crashed into him was speeding,” she said. Meanwhile, according to multiple sources at the scene of the accident, the car was being driven by a woman and after the accident occurred a man took over the driver’s seat.