President visits Nairobi National Park

PRESIDENT David Granger on Wednesday visited the world famous Nairobi National Park, which is located within the capital of Kenya and covers an area of 117 square kilometers.

As part of the tour, the President visited an elephant orphanage located within the park.

The President was briefed on the efforts being made to protect orphaned elephants, which are cared for until they are ready to be released back into the wild.

President Granger’s visit to the park comes at a time when Guyana is looking to learn from the experiences of other countries, particularly countries such as Kenya, which has a world class tourism product and considerable experience in managing its ecotourism product.

Established 71 years ago, the park is the home of a number of wildlife species, including the black rhinoceros, lions, zebras, giraffes, buffaloes and hundreds of species of birds. The park contains two main types of ecosystems: grasslands and wetlands.