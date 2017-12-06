Marriott sets the Yuletide ball rolling

–with annual Xmas Tree light-up

THE Guyana Marriott Hotel on Monday evening did its bit to foster the Christmas spirit when it upheld a tradition started three years ago, which is the lighting up of a Christmas Tree in its foyer.

The event kicked off with a medley of Christmas Carols from the Bishops’ High School Choir.

Also on hand to help sing along and generally join in the festivities were kids from the Ruimveldt Children’s Home, which the hotel reportedly adopted back in 2014.

As the hotel’s Director of Engineering, Mr Monty Lewis explained, ever since the company set foot in Guyana, it has paid a special interest in the Ruimveldt Children’s Home.

According to General Manager, Mr Eduardo Reple, hosting the tree-lighting exercise deepens that special bond between the hotel and the Home, a bond he says will continue well into the foreseeable future.

The Ruimveldt Children’s Home accommodates about 20 children between the ages of two and 17.

The Home also provides 24-hour care to vulnerable children specially selected by the Ministry of Social Protection.