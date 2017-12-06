Guard admits killing West Berbice woman

A WATCHMAN of No.4 Village, West Coast Berbice has admitted to killing waitress, Marrissa Fraser whose multilated body was pulled from a trench in the area on Monday, police have confirmed.
“Please be informed that one of three suspects who are in custody for the murder of Marrisa Fraser of 47 #4 Village, West Coast Berbice, has since admitted to investigators of having committed the heinous crime. He is 38 years,a watchman by profession and resides at No.4 Village, WCB,” the police said in a terse statement.
Police said their investigation into the murder of the 22-year-old woman will continue. Residents said the woman was murdered and her body dumped into the canal. Her body bore several stab wounds.