Region 10 gets record $3.4B allocation

…MP says keys sectors for major improvements

BOASTING that his Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is earmarked to receive its largest budgetary allocation in 2018–a whopping $3.4B, Audwin Rutherford told the National Assembly that the key sectors in the region are in line to benefit significantly as he debated the 2018 National Budget on Monday. But the Opposition Members of Parliament argued that the $267.1B budget proposed for 2018 fell short in addressing social issues affecting the regular man in the street.

Addressing the 65 Member National Assembly, Rutherford pointed out that the proposed allocation for the region is $280M more than 2017 with Regional Administration and Finance expected to receive $301.9, Public Infrastructure $322.5, Education Delivery $2.1B and Health Services $663.03M.

In 2018, he put to the House that a $33.016M Regional Administrative Building will be constructed. He said to enable the optimal use of the region’s resources it is imperative that staff of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) work in a safe and comfortable environment. In the area of Public Infrastructure, Region 10 Parliamentarian noted that in 2018, major focus will continue to be placed on road improvement, and agriculture development.

“Some of the major road upgrades include Stanley Road, Wismar Hill Primary School Road, and Teacher’s Compound Main Access Road for a combined $68.5M. This will bring relief to more than 5,000 residents directly and over 10,000 indirectly,” Rutherford detailed.

It was pointed too that $20.8M has been proposed for the upgrading of the drainage system at Stanley Road, Dakama Circle and Determa Street much to the benefit of over 10,000 residents.

As he turned his attention to Agriculture, Rutherford expressed the belief that region’s agriculture development, like Education and Health, should be financed separately. Currently, it is being funded by the Agriculture Ministry or under the Public Infrastructure Programme of the RDC. He argued that this is necessary to push the agriculture potential of the region particularly in Sub-Region Two (Kwakwani).

“In the meantime the region’s Agriculture will continue to benefit from programmes in the Ministry of Agriculture, Public Infrastructure, Business, Social Cohesion, Natural Resources, and Indigenous Peoples Affairs,” Rutherford told his colleagues on both sides of the House.

He said in 2018, it has been proposed that $15M be used to construct additional farm to market roads in West Watooka and the provision of revetment, erosion control structures in Mackenzie, in addition to the desilting of creeks.

Under the region’s education programme, two schools (Nursery and Primary) will be constructed in the community of Bamia at a cost of $133M in 2018. The schools, Rutherford argued will bring much needed relief to residents not only in Bamia but also in Millie’s Hideout and Upper Amelia’s Ward. Additionally $14.5M will be spent to purchase a bus to increase the fleet of vehicles.

In the area health, the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) Member of Parliament announced that the age-old West Demerara Regional Hospital will be rehabilitated using some $64.5M. Provisions have also been made for the health centres at Mabura Hill and Amelia’s Ward, he further pointed out, while noting that these upgrades will benefit well over 30, 000 residents.

“Further to improve Health Services in our riverine areas river ambulances will be purchased for $19.4M bringing overdue relief to over 8,000 of our citizens. A further $15M will have to be spent for other essential supplies, inclusive of solar systems which will tremendously benefit the far flung areas and our indigenous brothers and sisters,” he told the House.

But while Rutherford believe that the 2018 National Budget will aid the provision of “the Good Life” that the APNU+AFC Government promises, the Opposition – People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Members of Parliament argued that it lacked direction, and in doing so failed to address concerns of the masses.

PPP back bencher, Neil Kumar from the onset said he was in sympathy with the poor and working class, contending that enough provisions have not been made, particularly for the young people of the country.

Before debating the budget in its entirety, Kumar, in response to Rutherford’s presentation, contended that the health centers, schools in riverine communities, particularly those in Sub-Region Two (Berbice River) remain in deplorable conditions.

That aside, Kumar argued that the imposition of taxes by the APNU+AFC Government has brought greater hardship to the people of Guyana even as the country experiences decline in the productive sectors. His comments come at a time when the government has opted to cut back on a number of taxes including VAT on Education, and the reversing of the Tributors Tax from 20% to $10. No new taxes were included in the measures outlined in the 2018 Budget.