‘He tell she he gon kill she’

–relatives in Williamsburg murder-suicide say

THE relatives of 40-year-old Indrawattie Totaram are still trying to come to grips with the fact that “Indra”, as she was fondly called, is no more.

Indra was brutally murdered sometime Sunday by her reputed husband, Krishna Latchman, called “Jooksie”, with whom she shared a one-flat home at Third Street, Williamsburg, Corentyne. He was later found hanging from a beam at the doorway.

Family members on Monday said that knowing that Latchman was a quiet and friendly person, it came as quite a surprise that he was capable of committing such a gruesome act.

Totaram’s naked body was discovered on Sunday evening, a little after 19:00hrs, on a blood-soaked bed. An electrical wire was seen tied around her neck, while there were several stab wounds about her body.

A blood-stained kitchen knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found atop a refrigerator a short distance away, while Latchman’s partially naked body could be seen dangling from a beam a short distance away.

While no one will know for sure what was happening the moment the act was committed, Totaram’s relatives have told the Guyana Chronicle that the couple has been having constant misunderstandings, and when things got too heated, she would leave for a few days and return when things cooled down.

One of the dead woman’s nieces said that her aunt had confided in her that her reputed husband wanted to kill her.

“I went by she on Saturday, and we were gaffing. And after ‘Uncle Jooksie’ left, she start cry and tell me he gon kill she. I turn and tell she ‘No man.” But she was still crying and tell me she know he will,” the girl said, adding:

“Then she take all the money she had and give me to take it. She also take out she jewellery and give me to melt and make for my son.”

She said she asked Latchman if what her aunt told her was true, but he assured her that nothing of the sort was going to happen. She now regrets taking him at his word, since she believes that had she taken her aunts plea seriously, she could have possibly saved both lives.

Another relative believes the whole tragedy stemmed from Latchman’s accusing Totaran of having an affair.

“She left on Thursday and returned on Saturday morning, but nobody didn’t see them whole day Sunday,” he said.

“And after they calling she phone, and she nah ah answer, them go and call. But the house lock up tight, suh they decide to call the police, who come till after 6:30.

“Ah then we find them.”

This revelation has led the police to believe that the act was committed sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday.

The relative also disclosed that Totaram’s body had a fresh sutured wound they were unaware of, leaving them to assume the relationship was an abusive one.

The couple had shared a common-law relationship for over ten years at their Williamsburg home, and were described by many as “nice and good people”.

She worked as a cleaner at Spready’s Gas Station while he worked as a labourer with GuySuCo.