Queen’s young leader brings Google Garage to Guyana

GUYANA 2017 Queen’s Young Leader, Samantha Sheoprashad, through her company Trifinity Solutions, is partnering with the multinational technology company GOOGLE to promote Digital Garage here.

Digital Garage is a non-profit nationwide programme from Google that delivers free digital skills training via an online learning platform.

“The partnership will focus on boosting your digital knowledge in, online business promotions. Our goal is to create a community of creators through collaboration, to spark innovation while expanding sustainable digital wealth in Guyana,” Sheoprashad told the Guyana Chronicle.

Sheoprashad, who is also the co-founder of Trifinity Solutions, said in this technologic age of digital media, businesses in Guyana do not capitalise to their fullest potential, regarding the advantages of having an online presence.

“It is evident that there is a lack of technological exchanges within the business sectors of Guyana and it is for this reason; we see a plethora of failing businesses. However, our vision is to grow and to sustain online companies through the digital media wealth creation in Guyana,” she said.

According to Sheoprashad, the Digital Garage will provide Guyanese businesses with the opportunity to improve and to increase their companies’ daily operations regarding online services.

“Individuals will learn to use different social media platform to leverage online sales and building their target audience. At the end of the programme, each participant will receive a certificate directly from Google,” the young leader explained.

“Moreover, through Trifinity Solutions, the company will initiate more startup creations, adding value to startup companies products and ensuring the relevant skill development training are provided. Fostering entrepreneurship, incubating new innovative ideas through the use of technology and creating an ecosystem for business growth and employment opportunities are other areas targetted,” she added.

She said that during the online programme, several modules in the Digital Media Marketing will be covered.

Sheoprashad said the programme was bred out of a contact she made with a Google software engineer she met at Buckingham Palace during her visit to England on the Queen’s Young Leaders Programme.

“We have many core areas that the programme seeks to support and unemployment is one of them,” she posited.

“Exploring the avenue with my contacts from Google and Queen Young Leaders, I realise the initiative of wanting to create impact would mean I have go beyond borders for it to happen. As such I understand one thing that can solve our unemployment issue is technology,” she further explained.

Sheoprashad opted for the Digital Garage knowing very well that there are many businessmen and women who are aware of the powers of the Internet, and as such the programme will aid in this regard.

“There is something else I really want to contribute this solution to, and it is our unemployment issue. I see education as a powerful tool and using the Internet, I am catering for those who are always on the hustle, those who learn at their own pace and reducing the cost of having to find accommodation to run a physical course,” she posited.

Sheoprashad told the Guyana Chronicle that Trifinity Solutions is targeting more than 2000 Guyanese, noting that the registration process for the free online training is simple.

Interested persons are asked to contact Trifinity Solutions via their Facebook page. Already 123 Guyanese have registered to be a part of the programme. Sheoprashad and her team are also working with the Department of Computer Science at the University of Guyana to ensure the success of the Digital Garage here.