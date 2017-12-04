Murder/suicide rocks Williamsburg 

Dead: Indrawattie Totaram

A woman was killed by her husband who later took his life at Williamsburg, East Berbice, Corentyne, on Sunday.

Dead: Krishna Latchman

As the quiet community was about to retire for the night, residents were met with agony and shock.

The naked body of Indrawattie Totaram, a cleaner attached to Spready’s Gas Station was found on her bed with several stab wounds while her husband, Krishna Latchman called “Dooksie”, a labourer was found hanging in the house.

Though the motive of the murder/suicide has not been confirmed, information reaching Guyana Chronicle seems to suggest that one of the partners was involved in an extramarital affair.

The gruesome discovery was made when a relative of Totaram decided to check on her around 19:00hrs yesterday.

