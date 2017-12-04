Murder/suicide rocks Williamsburg 

A woman was killed by her husband who later took his life at Williamsburg, East Berbice, Corentyne, on Sunday.

As the quiet community was about to retire for the night, residents were met with agony and shock.

The naked body of Indrawattie Totaram, a cleaner attached to Spready’s Gas Station was found on her bed with several stab wounds while her husband, Krishna Latchman called “Dooksie”, a labourer was found hanging in the house.

Though the motive of the murder/suicide has not been confirmed, information reaching Guyana Chronicle seems to suggest that one of the partners was involved in an extramarital affair.

The gruesome discovery was made when a relative of Totaram decided to check on her around 19:00hrs yesterday.