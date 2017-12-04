End violence against women and girls

— Guyana Chronicle takes a stand !

VIOLENCE against women is the most extreme form of discrimination. According to a United Nations report, from 2005 to 2016, 19 per cent of women between 15 and 49 years of age from a total of 87 countries said they had experienced physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner in the 12 months prior to the survey.

In the most extreme cases, such violence can lead to death. In 2012, almost half of all women who were victims of intentional homicide worldwide were killed by an intimate partner or family member, compared to six per cent of male victims.

As we continue to observe 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (November 25-December 10), we, at the Guyana Chronicle, are saying ‘NO MORE.’ Today our men have joint the fight to bring an end to violence against our women and girls.