Bartica Market transformation on schedule

THE much anticipated transformation of the Bartica Municipal Market is progressing smoothly, Mayor Gifford Marshall has said.

The first phase of the $23M transformational project is expected to be completed by December 31, and according to the mayor, it is on schedule.

The multimillion-dollar project is being funded through a grant from the Ministry of Communities. Mayor Marshall told the Guyana Chronicle that the project is divided into three components: rehabilitation of the market; implementation of an integrated solid waste management programme; and promotion of local goods and services.

“The Bartica Market building which is just around 10 years old was in need of a facelift. Therefore, the entire market will be repainted, gutters replaced, front metal doors replaced with modern shutters, paving of the northern side of the market and the construction of a fountain to the front,” Marshall said as he explained the first component of the project.

He noted that implementation of an integrated solid waste management programme forms part of the second aspect of the initiative.

The mayor said the Bartica Town Council will be engaging and sensitising vendors as to how they can reduce and recycle their waste.

“Composting will be an integral part of this process. The bins will relocate from its location and be strategically placed to facilitate the waste-management programme,” the mayor explained.

In the area of promotion, he said the municipality will be pushing for residents to buy and eat local.

“In an effort to get more residents to support the Bartica Market and also to push our locally grown produce, a massive promotional sign will be mounted to the front of the market. It is anticipated that this initiative will significantly improve sales, since advertisement is key to improved sales,” Marshall explained.

On completion, the aesthetics of the market and sales are expected to improve.

The first phase of the project is set to be completed by December 31 at a cost of $15M. The second phase, valued at $8M, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2018.