Arrested and released

— Bishops’ High School teacher placed on $100,000 bail

BISHOPS’ High School Business and Economics teacher, Coen Jackson, who has been accused of sexual predation of school-aged girls, was on Saturday arrested at the Brickdam Police Station, Georgetown and released on $100,000 bail.

Jackson has since denied the allegations levelled against him but admitted to having two relationships with former students of the senior secondary school.

The matter was brought to the fore by Cultural Policy Advisor, Ruel Johnson, who penned a letter to the Ministry of Education about Jackson’s alleged behaviour which resulted in an investigation.

Several persons have reportedly made statements which indicate that they are victims of Jackson’s sexual grooming.

Crime Chief, Paul Williams on Sunday confirmed that Jackson reported to the Brickdam Police Station on Saturday with his attorney after which arrangements were made for his release on bail.

“He brought in a statement and they conducted interviews with him… he, as far as I know, is to return tomorrow (today) for the continuation of investigations,” the crime chief explained.

Similarly, two of the teacher’s lawyers, Jerome Khan and Siand Dhurjon have indicated that their client was questioned by investigators on Saturday but has been released and has lodged his passport with the law enforcement officials.

Khan told the Guyana Chronicle briefly that while he knows his client was questioned by police, he did not have specifics as he is currently out of town.

However, Dhurjon told the Guyana Chronicle that the police called Jackson into the police station. He said upon arrival, Jackson was “formally arrested” and after questioning, he was placed on $100,000 bail.

He noted that the police have indicated that contact would be made with Jackson in the future when necessary. Asked about the specific allegations put to his client, Dhurjon said the allegations against his client were in relation to one victim. His client maintained his innocence during questioning.

Last week, the Bishops’ High School Old Students’ Association (BHSOSA) announced that an anonymous reporting system is being developed by the association in light of the recent sexual allegations levelled against Jackson.

SENSITISATION SESSIONS

The body said too that sensitisation sessions will also be done to equip students with the necessary information on abuse and the process of reporting any act of abuse or victimisation.

The matter was investigated at the level of the Ministry of Education and the Childcare and Protection Agency (C&PA) and has since been handed over to the police.

The Ministry of Education found that headteacher of the school, Winifred Ellis’ chiding of the female students on the matter was out of place and recommended that she be reprimanded.

The Ministry said Ellis must apologise to the students and teachers of the school.

In an audio recording, Ellis was heard telling the students that they were “slackers” and “loose” while requesting those who felt uncomfortable around Jackson in the past, to publicly step out of the assembly line or make a show of hands.

The alumni at its recent extraordinary general meeting held Tuesday last outlined what it believes to be the way forward for the teachers and students of the senior secondary school.

At the November 28, 2017 meeting, which comprised alumni and 6th Form students, the BHSOSA indicated that mechanisms are being put in place immediately to train teachers to detect and report allegations and incidents of sexual abuse and harassment.

In a statement, the association noted that in collaboration with the C&PA, teaching staff will receive training in protocols for sexual abuse and abuse in general which is aimed at enhancing the capability of teachers to detect and report allegations and incidents of abuse and harassment.

Additionally, a recommendation will be made to employ child protection and related policies within the school, a statement from the association stated on Thursday.

The association assured that mentoring and counselling for psychological trauma will be implemented with immediate effect and will be available to both students and teachers.

“Sessions co-ordinated and lead by the alumni will be held to sensitise the male students of the school about sexual harassment, abuse, gender equality and ethics. Sessions will commence next week (this week),” the statement added.

The BHOSOSA condemned any acts of sexual misconduct and abuse against students in the school and called on the Ministry of Education to immediately commission an inquiry into the issue of sexual misconduct, abuse and subsequent reporting in the school.

Moreover, the association called for policies and protocols to be put in place to ensure that such behaviour is eliminated and students are encouraged to report such matters without fear of ridicule or repercussions.