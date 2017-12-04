13 arrested in separate cannabis busts

SOME thirteen persons have been arrested by police after being found in possession of cannabis on Saturday.

According to a press statement, at about 13:00h, police searched a motor pick-up at the 70 km Police check point, Cuyuni River and found concealed in a spare wheel three kilograms of compressed cannabis.

The driver and six occupants inclusive of a Brazilian man and a female Guyanese have been arrested and are assisting with investigations.

Additionally, at about 15:00h, police at the Itaballi Police Checkpoint arrested a 33-year-old resident of Kwakwani, Berbice River, after he was found in possession of 1654 grams of cannabis.

Further, police ranks conducting a routine stop and search operation on the Fort Wellington Public Road, West Coast Berbice, at around 20:20h searched a hire car and found in excess of two and a half kilograms of cannabis concealed in the compartment section of its trunk.

Five persons inclusive of a female have since been taken into custody and they are cooperating with investigators.