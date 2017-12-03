Windies slide as Black Caps make inroads

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, (CMC) – West Indies’ bid to save the opening Test against New Zealand hit a snag when they lost three wickets in the morning session on the penultimate day at the Basin Reserve today.

At the break, the Caribbean side were 286 for five, still requiring a further 100 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Their hopes rested on debutant Sunil Ambris who was unbeaten on 18 and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, not out on three.

Resuming on 214 for two, the Windies lost the key wicket of opener Kraigg Brathwaite for 91, Shai Hope for 37 and Roston Chase, 18.

The right-handed Brathwaite added just 12 to his overnight 79 before misjudging the length of one from left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, playing back and falling lbw on review.

Hope, on 24 at the start, followed in the fourth over following the first drinks break when he was caught at gully by captain Kane Williamson off left-arm seamer Trent Boult, off one that lifted.

And Chase struck three fours in a 38-ball innings before chopping on a cut at a wide ball from seamer Matt Henry four overs later to leave the Windies on 273 for five.

Ambris, who made a first ball ‘duck’ in the first innings has so far stroked two fours and a six off 31 deliveries.

Henry has been the best bowler with three for 57.