Walk away — ‘don’t use violence against the woman,’ prime minister urges

MALES are being urged to walk away from situations that may lead them to become violent to their partners. Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo advanced this message to the country’s male folk as he unveiled Guyana Chronicle’s banner in support of the 16 days of activism in observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

“Walk away!” the prime minister, who is performing the duties of president, said just after unveiling the Chronicle’s banner which is in keeping with the theme, “Leave No One Behind: End Violence against Women and Girls.”

The prime minister, who was accompanied by his wife Sita Nagamootoo, said as a youngster his father always encouraged him and his brothers to walk away from situations that could lead to violence.

And his father’s advice has lived with him throughout his life, he said.

“If you don’t think you can get along with one partner, walk away … you are going to get something that will not require you to use violence — or extremism,” he stated as members of the Board of Directors of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), management and staff gathered at the front of the premises on Saturday morning.

He congratulated the entity for its participation in the campaign to eradicate violence against women and girls here, but reminded that the campaign must be continued.

“It is not a campaign for a day, it is a campaign that should go on until we are able to bring some level of information flow, education flow to those who would say ‘I didn’t know,’” the prime minister stated.

That aside, he urged that no one be left behind in the fight to eliminate violence against women and girls; and noted that it is a personal choice that men have to make in their relationships.

“Don’t beat,” he stated emphatically, while referencing the Holy Bible which says “a soft word turns away wrath.”

“You don’t have to be violent if you’re upset, if you disagree… even if you are provoked; you can walk away….relationships are based on respect, equality, the notion that you are no greater than your female counterpart,” he declared.

STRONGER AND SMARTER

Prime Minister Nagamootoo reminded that while women are deemed the fairer sex, they are also stronger and smarter.

“In fact, they are creators and without our women, there would be no universe; no humanity… start respecting the foundation,” he stated, as he called on men to do some introspection and rediscover who they are.

“Even though we are described as man, man does not mean that you have to be crude, it is not synonymous to being mean, vulgar, cruel… we have a softer side to us and we have to discover that side,” the acting President noted.

According to him, “men deserve to be woken up, shaken up; to be told it is about time that they show respect for their partners and women generally.”

He believes Guyana would be better off since much is spent on treating instances of violence against women and girls.

“It is a cost to the nation when you have to divert money that could otherwise be spent on other things,” he stated, while noting that Guyana can become a model country if the males take a stand against violence against women and girls.

Similarly, Mrs. Nagamootoo said she has been an advocate for women and girls for a long time and believes like the theme for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign, that the time is now to end violence against women and girls.

NO FACE

“Violence has no face; violence is always hidden and we should encourage our women and girls to come out and speak when things are happening in their lives they don’t like — moral or physical,” said Mrs Nagamootoo.

She noted that women and girls are not the only classification of victims and noted that men and boys are also abused.

“We should be careful because sometimes when they are abused, that happens because of us… we must not forget that as women we must respect also our men and boys and ensure they return that respect to us,” she said.

Mrs Nagamootoo in her charge called for all to speak out against violence and noted that oftentimes, conferences and workshops organised do not target many of those in need of help.

“We have to ensure that we bring them out and help to educate them. We have to help to educate them, bring them out to attend conferences, workshops – read out things to them and let them understand their rights and so on,” declared Mrs Nagamootoo.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the board of directors of the GNNL, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, described violence against women and girls as the “worst form of human rights violation” and noted that the media is a powerful weapon than can advocate for gender equality.

“We believe we have a role to play to eliminate violence against women and girls and since November 25, we started an aggressive campaign to eliminate violence.

“We want our women and girls, on the coast or hinterland to live a life free of violence… I want us all to strengthen our efforts; together we can have a violence- free world,” Chandan-Edmond stated.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo and Mrs Nagamootoo toured the refurbished interior of the Guyana Chronicle where they got an opportunity to interact with staff at all levels. The prime minister and his wife were pleased with the recent efforts by the board of directors and management of the entity to rehabilitate the Lama Avenue, Bel Air, Georgetown complex.

But that was not the end; the prime minister and his wife were treated to a surprise birthday treat by the management and staff of the Guyana Chronicle.

He was presented with a token of appreciation along with a cake which he stuck with his wife.

Saturday’s surprise activity formed part of many activities in which the prime minister was involved for his 70th birth anniversary, which was celebrated on Thursday.

Of the activities, the prime minister visited the Auchlyne Primary School in East Berbice, where not only he and his wife Mrs Nagamootoo spent their formative years, but President David Granger as well.

On November 9, the Guyana Chronicle has a formal programme which will speak to violence against local women and girls .