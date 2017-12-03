The passionate lawyer

Erica Cappell and the value of family support

By Wendella Davidson

GROWING up in a household where education was paramount and two older siblings achieved academic brilliance by qualifying as medical doctors, newly-admitted lawyer, Erica Cappell needed no other motivation.

But, unlike her sisters, Drs. Donette and Donyale Cappell, Erica chose a different path and embarked on a course to become a lawyer, thus it was with great euphoria that she stood before the Honorable Chief Justice, Roxane George-Wiltshire on October 19, 2017, to be admitted to the bar having successfully graduated from the Hugh Wooding Law School in neighbouring Trinidad. Her petition was presented by attorney-at-law, Paul Braam.

The occasion was made even more memorable for Erica, as Justice George-Wiltshire just like her, was also a past student of the prestigious Bishops’ High School and too, a former Head Prefect of their alma mater. Erica confessed that the judge was a ”role model” for her all along.

On hand to witness the ceremony were her proud parents, Errol and Donna Cappell; her sisters; Norma, her paternal grandmother; her maternal grandfather and other relatives and friends, a few of whom reside overseas but came home to help Erica celebrate such a special occasion.

Chief Justice, George-Wiltshire in her charge to the new member of such a noble pantheon of legal luminaries, encouraged the young attorney to at all times, seek to maintain the high standard that she has set herself and, to always strive for excellence. She was further forewarned to, consistently be prepared to be frank when advising clients and to let them know when they do not have a case.

Erica in her response swore “to uphold the rule of law… [pledged] to conduct myself in a manner that is always befitting of an attorney-at-law, to act with integrity and do nothing to bring the profession into disrepute.”

“I will continue to subscribe and live by the motto of the Bishops’ High School taken from Ecclesiastes Ch 9:10… Labour Omnia Vincit (Work Conquers Everything),” she pledged.

Erica also expressed sincere gratitude to all who assisted her along her journey which she described as “long and arduous and filled with many twists and turns, roadblocks and potholes.”

But as Erica puts it, she was fortunate to have a group of `cheerleaders’ who helped her every step of the way.

To this end, among those who she afforded special mention in her words of appreciation were, Attorney Braam for willingly accepting the task of presenting her petition and for being an excellent example of how an attorney should conduct themself both in and out of court; Justice Kurtzious who she referred to as `Aunty Sandra’and thanked her for the continued love, support and encouragement; along with educators Ms. Maison of Bishops’ High, Ms. Alexis Downes-Amsterdam, the late Sheldon Mc Donald, and retired Chancellor of the Judiciary,Professor Keith Massiah, and a number of other friends.

Of Professor Massiah, the young lawyer credited him for tutoring her on the importance of critical thinking and preparedness, which she said served her well throughout her time at both the University of Guyana and the Hugh Wooding Law School.

GRATITUDE

As expected, Erica bestowed an abundance of appreciation on her parents, siblings, and grandparents for their unwavering support.

To her dad, whom Erica referred to as “my King”, she passionately recalled him telling her long before she had decided on her career path that she would be his Senior Counsel and spoke of how he sacrificed “ time and again to ensure that we had the best education, regardless of the cost.” When it was time for her to leave for law school in Trinidad, she continued “you went over and beyond to see to that I began law school. Sometimes I still wonder how you so confidently invested in me when you did not have to… without hesitation, you spent millions to ensure that I finished what I started. For that daddy, I owe you a debt of gratitude and I hope I have made you proud,” she added.

Alluding to her mom as “my Queen “, the young lawyer thanked her for being a constant source of strength for her, noting that she made the ultimate sacrifice by staying home to ensure the family was well taken care of, along with her constant prayers and support.

Erica likened her siblings as “the best friends I could have ever asked for. You both were always ready to move mountains to see me through my journey.” She also fondly remembered an occasion during an exam time when as she felt the pressure of the investment which rested on her shoulders and her fear of failure, that her sisters confidently reassured her: “Erica, you have these exams in the bag `hun’,” and in the same breath teased her that if law failed her, then she “would have to go sand (buff) those cars in daddy’s workshop.”

BACKGROUND

This Aquarius-born young woman had her formative educational grounding at St Margaret’s Primary School which she attended from 1999 to 2005, when she successfully wrote the then-called Common Entrance Examination. Erica was awarded a place at the Bishop’s High School and recalled attending to her school work with much diligence, to the extent that she maintained excellence during the seven years she spent there placing at the top of her class for six years. The lone year when she wasn’t, she had placed third.

Erica always had a desire to study Law, hence,when she entered the Sixth Form at Bishops High she began laying the foundation to pursue her dream of becoming a lawyer. While at Bishop’s her extra-curricular activities included functioning as the treasurer of Dewar House for the two years she spent in Sixth Form.

In 2012, Erica entered the Law Programme at the University of Guyana and it was during the tenure at University’s Department of Law that her interest in the discipline, especially in the areas of Criminal, Constitutional, Administrative, Family, Employment and International Environmental Law intensified considerably.

She continued to be diligent and dedicated towards her studies and was amply rewarded when received several accolades, including the `Cavendish Book’ for being the Best First Year Student in the law Programme; the ‘Mrs. Latchmin Kissoon Award’ as a Guyanese Law Student with the Best End of First Year Results; ` The Anne Blue Memorial Award’ for a law student with the Best GPA (Grade Point Average) at the end of the Second Year of the LLB Programme and the `Pro-Chancellor’s Medal’ for the Best Graduating Law Student at the University of Guyana.

Despite her heavy study-load, Erica was actively involved in coordinating the Moot Court Guyana (MMG) and holding symposiums or mooting competitions. She was also a member of the University’s Law Society’s Constitutional Reform Committee (UGLSCRC).