Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day Horserace meet slated for December 26

THE much-anticipated Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day horserace meet will be held on December 26 at the Club’s facility, Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.

The event which gets underway at 13:00hrs will have as its feature event a nine-furlong race for horses classified `B2’ and Lower and carries a first prize of $1M, while the second to fourth place finishers will earn $500,000, $250,000 and $125,000 respectively.

There will also be two races each over five, six and seven furlongs with three-year-old Guyana-bred horses seeking to claim the $230,000 first prize money. The second to fourth place finishers will receive $110,000, $55,000 and 27,000 in that order.

The other six-furlong race is opened to horses classified `J3 and `K’ and Lower with a first prize of $180,000. The second place horse will earn $90,000, while the third and fourth place finishers will receive $45,000 and $22,000 respectively.

Animals classified `L’ open will battle over five furlongs for a first prize worth $150,000. The second to fourth place finishers will pocket $75,000, $38,000 and $19,000 respectively.

The other five-furlong race is for horses classified `L’ non-winners and the winning stable will receive $130,000, while the second place finisher will receive $60,000. The third and fourth place finishers will take home $30,000 and $15,000 respectively.

The two seven-furlong is opened to horses classified `F’ and Lower and `H’ and Lower and the `FD’ and lower animals will compete for the $350,000 first prize. The second to fourth place finishers will take home $175,000, $88,000 and $44,000 in that order, while the race for `H’ and Lower horses will carry a first prize worth $280,000. The second place finisher will win $140,000, while the third and fourth place finishers will earn $70,000 and $35,000 respectively.

These races will be conducted under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority and interested owners/trainers and handlers can call the following persons for more information; Ivan Dipnarine (331-0316), Justice Kennard (623-7609 or 235-4818), Fazal Habibulla (657-7010) or Dennis Deroop (640-6396).