Guadeloupeans looking to do business here

A DELEGATION from the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) of Guadeloupe and Martinique have journeyed to Guyana in the hope of starting a trade relationship with local businessmen.

Guadeloupe and Martinique are overseas departments of France in the Caribbean, with each having populations of less than 500,000 people. Both also have a strong East Indian presence due to their high dependency at one point on indentured labour for a once vibrant sugar industry.

While the Martiniquans are more focused on culture, and do not have an immediate interest in business relations, the Guadeloupeans, on the other hand, are ready to create a new avenue for trade.

And although both countries are mainly focused on agriculture and tourism, they also have a huge importation bill, so the business community, particularly those from Guadeloupe, are looking to add Guyana to their list of importers.

The group’s visit here is at the invitation of the Prime Minister Mr Moses Nagamootoo, who was in Guadeloupe back in May to help celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Abolition of Indian Indentureship there.

The prime minister, while in Guadeloupe, had reportedly invited persons from the island to come and explore what Guyana has to offer in terms of trade, tourism and even culture.

Asked on Saturday how he felt that the Guadeloupeans and Martiniquans did take him up on his offer, and so soon, the PM said though he was a bit taken by surprise, he couldn’t be more happy to accommodate them.

“They came at short notice; it was probably because of the recent hurricane that hit Guadeloupe, which left them to look for supplies that they would not have gotten from the other islands,” he said, adding:

“They came desperately looking for contacts that they could get for fish, coconut, sugar, rice and even fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Noting that the group has submitted a long list of items they require immediately, the PM said that one of the things they are desperately in need of is lumber.

“They did not come here to seek relief; they want to buy,” he said.

“They are basically saying that they have money, and are asking us to deliver,” he added.

According to President of GOPIO Guadeloupe, Mr Michel Narananissamy, the delegation arrived here on Tuesday to start discussions with government officials and businesspeople.

And their main objective, he told the Guyana Chronicle on Saturday, is to engage in cultural exchange. He said that since they arrived here, they have had the opportunity to meet with farmers and other key stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

The delegation has also had the opportunity of meeting with officials of the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), during which discussions they learnt about the opportunities and avenues that they have to invest in.

“We have noticed different products, and we are right now looking to see if the prices are competitive, so that we can start to import products from Guyana as soon as January 2018,” Narananissamy said.

Some of the key sectors they have a deep interest in, he said, are water, agriculture and tourism.

“We are hoping that the prices are competitive enough when compared to the current prices we pay to import products, because we want to start the relationship with Guyana as soon as possible,” he said.

And, given that the laws here are business-friendly, he says it is easy for them to have a clear view of what they want to do.

The delegation, which is expected to return to their countries on Tuesday, is awaiting certain documents from Go-invest that are pertinent to their decision-making process.

One of the businessmen on the team who deals specifically with lumber, said that while Guyana has the potential to meet their demands, it needs to add some element of value to the products.

He said he is quite prepared to assist in that area, once the consultancy period is over.