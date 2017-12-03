Down but not out

Caribbean Rugby’s rising star aiming to bounce back after injury

WHEN Guyana’s Sevens Female Rugby team travelled to Mexico for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship, their hopes of landing their fourth title rested on the shoulders of a diminutive 21-year-old scrum-half, Abioce Heywood.

Apart from being crowned champions of RAN, the team’s aim included attending the Rugby Sevens World Cup and the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in 2018, making this year’s tournament in Mexico one of the most anticipated for the participating countries.

Guyana, behind Heywood’s brilliance, got off to a perfect start, as they managed to upset last year’s champions, Jamaica, 19-12 in their opening game of the tournament.

Heywood scored 10 points (two tries) of her own, while she wowed the crowd with her defensive skillset.

“Her performance was pure class, and she surprised everyone with her defensive ability,” said the team’s Head Coach, Theodore Henry, who is also a distinguished player on the men’s team.

In their second game, Heywood scored Guyana’s lone try in their 5 – 12 ‘humdinger’ loss to Trinidad and Tobago, with Henry relating to the Pepperpot Magazine, “Abioce really stood-out in that game because it was defence that kept us. There was a play where she tackled an over six-foot player and everyone was shocked at her power, but unfortunately, she got hurt.”

Guyana would go on to defeat the Dominican Republic 17–12, but narrowly fell to eventual winners Mexico 12–17 and drew 7–7 with Bermuda.

CRANIAL TRAUMA (CONCUSSION)

Fans at the Campo Marte athletic grounds in Mexico City, stood still when Heywood lay motionless on the ground after being tackled. She was admitted to the ICU at a nearby hospital, and subsequently sedated as a neurological protective measure, according to a medical report.

A Computed Tomography (CT) Scan was also done on Heywood following her admission and it was only on Tuesday last, that Heywood was eventually taken off sedation and remains in Mexico as doctors continue to monitor her progression.

Speaking exclusively with the Pepperpot Magazine from Mexico City, Heywood said, “It feels great knowing that I’ve been in the championship for the second time…I’m honoured knowing that I’m the playmaker.”

“This team was well-prepared compared to last year because we started preparing from way up front and my teammates were well supportive of me, but, unfortunately, I got injured,” she said.

Henry said losing Heywood on the tournament’s second day was the hardest thing to overcome, given the fact she was the centre-piece of the team’s game-plan.

“The only way is up for Abioce at this point; her future is very bright. From the time she started playing Rugby, she has shown a steady increase in speed and skill set. She knows the game extremely well and knows how to pick apart the opposition,” said Henry.

The coach highlighted that throughout the regular female competition held this year, Heywood, who plays with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) where she’s employed, has emerged as the best player across the various formats.

“Well, most of the regular players are getting old and we have some really good ones coming up and Abioce happens to be the future of women’s rugby in Guyana and she has already left her mark on the rest of the Caribbean, despite her few games before the injury,” said Henry.

Meanwhile, an obviously shaken Heywood believes that she will bounce back and will take the prescribed time to fully recover, as stipulated by doctors.