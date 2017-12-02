Underdogs Camptown versus overlords Police in tonight’s Turbo Final

THE much-anticipated finale of the Turbo Knockout Football competition will take place this evening at the Ministry of Education ground in an underdog versus overlord battle.

The overlords, in this case, are the Police FC boys who have won two titles on the trot with the recently-concluded Mayors Cup in Linden and before that, the Corona Beer Inaugural title.

Police, through captain Winston Tanner, are obviously banking on carrying on their momentum from the Hamilton Green cup, saying, “We just came off a finals victory on Thursday and we are looking to continue the momentum into this Turbo final.”

“I want to encourage the football fans to come out and support an exciting final between the Guyana Police FC and Camptown”, Tanner added.

Their opponents, Camptown FC are however putting in the hours, according to captain Lezhan Lord, who stated, “We’ve been working hard; morning, evening and basically every day preparing for this finals.”

He continued, “It means a lot to us to be in this turbo finals and its means a lot for us to win it also; so we are coming strong and bringing our ‘A’ game.”

Co-director of the tournament’s organisers, Troy Mendonca contended that the hype has been built up and the stage set for an eagerly-anticipated final.

“We have works ongoing on the field to ensure that our spectators are comfortable and tomorrow (tonight) is shaping up to be an epic final,” Mendonca said.

Tonight’s final begins at 21:00hrs with the third place play off between Pouderoyen and Grove Hi-Tech commencing at 19:00hrs.