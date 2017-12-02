St Pius register big win as MoPH/Smalta Girls tournament continues

ST PIUS were big winners during round three of the ongoing Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)/Smalta Girls U-11 football tournament on Saturday.

The side were 8-0 victor over Tucville, thanks to Kerry Boyce who scored four goals. Her goals came in the 1st. 5th, 13th and 28th minute. She gained assistance from Breann Solome who scored in the 9th, 24th and 30th, as well as Akesha Sibdhani in the 26th.

In the first game of the day, St Angela’s won via walkover from School of the Nations, while in Game two, it was easy sailing for North Georgetown who overcame Redeemer 3-0.

Jada Maison’s brace in the 10th and 20th along with Ameza English (11th minute) accounted for the goals.

Game four went in F.E Pollard’s favour as they beat off South Ruimveldt 2-0, thanks to Shania Lord in the 26th and Ciara Fraser in the 30th.

Stella Maris also found themselves on the losing side to West Ruimveldt by a 4-0 margin in game five. Akila Smith was on target on all four occasions with strikes in the 18th, 20th 25th and 29th.

There was a no-contest between Enterprise and Sophia.

Matches continue next weekend.