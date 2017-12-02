St Angela’s off to winning start as MoPH/Smalta Girls win

ST ANGELA’S Primary got the start they wanted to the 2017 MoPH/Smalta Girls Under-11 football tournament when they managed 1-0 wins over North Georgetown and Redeemer respectively.

The defending champions were led from the front by captain Nakisia St Jules in the first round when they beat North Georgetown 1-0.

In the first game of the day, West Ruimveldt defeated F.E Pollard 2-0. Nalvia Thomas and Akila Smith were the two scorers in the 15th and 25th minutes.

Game two was all South Ruimveldt and their 1-0 win over Stella Maris through Shanera Barker in the 23rd meant that they were in the winners’ circle for round one.

Tucville won via walkover from Enterprise with Sophia winning in similar fashion over St Pius, and Redeemer over School of the Nations.

St Pius gained a walkover from Enterprise, Tucville won against Sophia in the same fashion with North Georgetown also ‘walking-over’ School of the Nations.

St. Jules again helped St Angela’s to another victory, this time over Redeemer by a 1-0 margin with Stella Maris also beating F.E. Pollard 1-0 thanks to Keanna Lawrence.

South Ruimveldt got the better of their western neighbours 3-1 thanks to Fayon Harry’s brace in the 14th and 30th minutes and Kimberly Venerous in the 7th. Akila Smith scored for west.

Matches continue today at the same venue