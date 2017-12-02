Sky Plus 20 percent offer closes on December 5

THE Nand Persaud Group of Companies will stage its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotions Group, `Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic’ horse race meet on December 10 at the company’s racing facility at Number 36 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

To this end, racehorse owners have until December 5 to cash in on the Sky Plus 20 percent offer.

Information released to this publication indicated that racehorse owners will be entitled to a 20 percent discount on entries for horses paid in full, in cash, on or before December 5.

Further horserace owners will be given the privilege to choose a gate number once registration is completed before December 5.

To date close to 40 of the country’s best racehorses have confirmed participation for the seven-race meet which will see more than $4M in cash and trophies up for the taking.

The feature event is open to horses classified `D’ and Lower over 880 yards with $400 000 going to the winning stable.

The `H’ and Lower animals will also battle over 880 yards and the winning stable will earn $260 000, while the `I’ Class horses will race for 660 yards for the $200 000 first prize.

Horses classified `K’ and Lower will contest 660 yards and will have a first prize purse of $140 000.

There will also be three races for `L’ and Lower horses and two of these races will see the horses gallop for 660 yards to win the first prize package of $100 000 each.

The other `L’ Class event will be an 880 yards contest and carries a first prize worth $100 000 also.

The champion jockey, the champion trainer and the champion stable will all receive trophies, compliments of Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, Georgetown.