Region One Steering Committee installed

–Moves closer to becoming GFF Regional Member AssociationREGION One has moved one step closer to becoming a Regional Member Association (RMA) of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with the establishment of a steering committee yesterday at Moruca, sub-district Region 1.

The committee was presented with its Terms of Reference (ToR), which includes among others, the development of a Constitution and the registration of clubs in the region.President of the GFF, Wayne Forde, who is among a three-man visiting team, said the GFF is pleased to offer the structure and organisation necessary to enable the region to maximise its resources:

“The expansion of football across Guyana is beyond the mandate of the GFF’s Executive Committee. We also have a moral obligation to give every young boy and girl the opportunity to play football; and within the Barima-Waini community there are a lot of passionate and talented young footballers.

The only way that the GFF can give them the level of support that is needed to bring structure and organization to the game is by having the steering committee start the important work of leading Region 1 towards full-fledge membership of the Guyana football fraternity.”Forde said while this is considered an ad-hoc committee under the GFF’s Constitution, with a six-month life-span, “our goal is to propose Region One’s membership to the Congress in May 2018 but, of course, that will be based entirely on the work the steering committee does to demonstrate to the Executive Committee that they’re worthy of being inducted as members of the Guyana Football Federation.”

“Government’s support to this endeavour is critical, given the logistics of integrating Region 1 into national football,” said Forde. “We also take this opportunity to invite the NGOs and all stakeholders within the Region 1 community to come on board and support the work of the steering committee and do whatever is necessary to help Region One’s integration into national football.”

Forde added that the establishment of the Steering Committee will see GFF’s immediate technical support to the region via capacity-building sessions to identify coaches, referees and others, as necessary. Other members of the visiting team are Dion Inniss, GFF’s Executive Committee member, and Ian Greenwood, GFF’s Technical Director.